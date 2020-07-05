Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Radioactive plume detected above Europe

Trace levels of radioactive elements were measured over Scandinavia and the Arctic

by Laura Howes
July 5, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

Map showing the possible source of the radionucleotides.
Credit: Lassina Zerbo
In June, Swedish monitoring station SEP63 detected traces of three radioisotopes over Europe. The possible source region is colored orange.

During June, small levels of several radioisotopes were measured in the air above Europe. Stations in Estonia, Finland, and Sweden detected cesium-134, cesium-137, cobalt-60, and ruthenium-103. The concentrations were only a few microbecquerels per cubic meter of air and posed no danger to people or the environment, according to local officials. The isotope mix suggests that the source was a nuclear power plant, and the release could have happened during normal operations rather than in an accident, says Georg Steinhauser of Leibniz University Hannover. On June 27, the International Atomic Energy Agency contacted other countries in the region for more information. So far, no other countries have measured elevated radioisotope levels or reported releases from their plants. Using the data from the Scandinavian stations, researchers at the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment calculated that the radionuclides entered northern Europe from the southeast, but they did not make any final conclusions about the origin of the nuclides. In 2017, radioactive ruthenium-106 was detected in the air across Europe. The radioisotope was present at high enough levels that scientists were able to reconstruct the origin of that plume, but the smaller amounts measured this time may make that impossible.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE