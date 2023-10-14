Sanofi pays $10 million for AI-powered protein map

The French drug firm Sanofi has struck a deal with the AI start-up BioMap. Sanofi will pay $10 million up front for the California company’s biological map of proteins, which it will use to discover novel targets and to design biologics. This is just the latest deal for Sanofi in the AI space. In a press release, Matt Truppo, the company’s global head of research platforms, says the deal “underscores Sanofi’s commitment to becoming the first pharma company powered by artificial intelligence at scale.”
