Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Sensing

A new artificial-nose-like sensor can sniff out organic compounds

Human olfactory receptors bound to an electronic device can identify airborne odorants

by Max Barnhart
May 23, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

A profile close-up shot of a face, prominently featuring a nose, is overlaid in front of a circuit board and microprocessor.
Credit: Madeline Monroe/C&EN/Shutterstock
Machines have had trouble identifying organic compounds in the air. Now a new sensor designed by researchers in South Korea can, at least partially, mimic the human sense of smell.

Most of us carry around a phone with a microphone and camera that can replicate our senses of vision and hearing. What our phones can’t do, and what no other device can do, is replicate our sense of smell. But now a team of researchers in South Korea has developed an organic electronic device that can, at least partially, detect odor molecules in the air and determine their identity (Sci. Adv. 2024, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adl2882).

The critical components of this artificial-nose-like sensor are actually three different human olfactory receptor proteins engineered into and purified from Escherichia coli. The sensor contains sets of those three olfactory receptors bound to a thin graphene sheet. The receptors are then connected to artificial neurons that make up a neural network. When gaseous odorant molecules bind to those receptors, they activate and create an electrical signal across the graphene sheet unique to that odorant.

The resulting activation pattern is what allows the device to “distinguish what the smell is and also the concentration,” according to Joon Hak Oh, a polymer engineer at Seoul National University who led the research team. Today’s commercialized sensors can detect only the presence and concentration of organic compounds in the air, so the ability of Oh’s sensor to determine what compound is in the air makes it “kind of a breakthrough in chemical sensing.”

Jianguo Mei, a polymer chemist at Purdue University who wasn’t involved in the research, agrees and calls the work “a significant leap towards the long-pursued goal of creating an electronic nose.”

In the study, Oh and his team trained the device’s neural network by feeding in four different short-chain fatty acids, ranging from three-to-six carbon molecules. From there, the device could distinguish between those four fatty acids with over 90% accuracy and determine their concentration in an air sample. “Although the chemical structures [of the fatty acids] are really similar, this sensor can distinguish the differences,” Oh says.

Those fatty-acids were selected because their presence is implicated in diseases like gastric cancer, which is why Oh says a sensor like this could eventually aid in medical diagnoses. He also imagines placing sensors on drones to monitor the content of emissions from industrial manufacturing.

For now though, the device hasn’t been thoroughly tested on anything other than these fatty acids. The study’s approach was just a “proof-of-concept starting point,” Oh says. His team is now testing over 20 different receptors to create more advanced smell sensors that could detect other kinds of molecules.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neural network measures gas below a sensor’s limit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mosquitoes detect human sweat by sniffing for volatile acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electronic Tongues Sense MSG
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE