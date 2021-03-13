Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Diagnostics

FDA authorizes COVID-19 diagnostic that uses immune cells

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ T-Detect test examines T cells for signatures of viral response

by Megha Satyanarayana
March 13, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

A photo of pipettes moving liquids.
Credit: Adaptive Biotechnologies
A test from Adaptive Biotechnologies that uses the presence of immune cells to determine whether a person was previously infected with COVID-19 has been granted an emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The US Food and Drug Administration has given Adaptive Biotechnologies an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 diagnostic kit, which examines immune cells called T cells to determine whether a person was previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The test, called T-Detect COVID, is the first of its kind available to US consumers.

When a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2, T cells latch onto bits of viral proteins that emerge on the surface of an infected cell. They latch via a protein called the T-cell receptor (TCR), which is genetically unique to each individual T cell. T cells last a long time and can ramp back up if a person gets infected again with the same microbe.

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

Adaptive’s chief medical officer, Lance Baldo, says the firm uses a combination of gene sequencing and bioinformatics to examine a person’s TCRs for genetic information that suggests the person encountered SARS-CoV-2 at some point. A laboratory technician isolates T cells from a tube of blood, sequences the TCRs, and scans the various sequences, looking for genetic signatures that correspond to T cells that have interacted with viral proteins.

The company developed its T-cell bioinformatics program in collaboration with Microsoft and validated the test using human blood samples taken before and after SARS-CoV-2 emerged. In developing the kit, Adaptive found that the test could detect a positive result 97% of the time and a negative result 100% of the time, Baldo says.

There are other diagnostics that look at immune responses—namely, the presence of antibodies to the virus. Most of those tests are designed to look for one particular antibody, and antibody levels fade over time. Baldo says one of the strengths of Adaptive’s test is that it is broad—it can detect nearly any TCR that corresponds to the virus and can identify TCRs that correspond to variants. The test costs $150.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
COVID-19 antigen tests have landed in the US, but not everyone is rushing out to get them
Mammoth Biosciences and GSK partner on CRISPR-based COVID-19 test
Amgen and Adaptive pursue COVID-19 antibody therapy
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE