FDA authorizes COVID-19 diagnostic that uses immune cells

The US Food and Drug Administration has given Adaptive Biotechnologies an emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 diagnostic kit, which examines immune cells called T cells to determine whether a person was previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The test, called T-Detect COVID, is the first of its kind available to US consumers.

When a person is infected with SARS-CoV-2, T cells latch onto bits of viral proteins that emerge on the surface of an infected cell. They latch via a protein called the T-cell receptor (TCR), which is genetically unique to each individual T cell. T cells last a long time and can ramp back up if a person gets infected again with the same microbe.

Adaptive’s chief medical officer, Lance Baldo, says the firm uses a combination of gene sequencing and bioinformatics to examine a person’s TCRs for genetic information that suggests the person encountered SARS-CoV-2 at some point. A laboratory technician isolates T cells from a tube of blood, sequences the TCRs, and scans the various sequences, looking for genetic signatures that correspond to T cells that have interacted with viral proteins.

The company developed its T-cell bioinformatics program in collaboration with Microsoft and validated the test using human blood samples taken before and after SARS-CoV-2 emerged. In developing the kit, Adaptive found that the test could detect a positive result 97% of the time and a negative result 100% of the time, Baldo says.