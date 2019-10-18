Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Diagnostics

US FDA allows sales of rapid Ebola test

Diagnostic is intended for use on people with symptoms or suspected of having died from the virus

by Britt E. Erickson
October 18, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

The US Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to OraSure Technologies to sell a rapid diagnostic for Ebola in the US. The OraQuick Ebola Rapid Antigen Test detects the VP40 antigen produced in response to Ebola viruses. It can be used to test blood from people with symptoms of Ebola and oral fluid from people suspected of having died from the virus.

The test, which can take up to 30 min, is the first rapid diagnostic for Ebola authorized by the FDA for marketing in the US. The World Health Organization (WHO) concluded in 2016 that the test is acceptable for use in emergencies to aid in diagnosing Ebola as the cause of death and to test people with symptoms of the virus to help prevent transmission. Both the WHO and the FDA note that results from the quick test should be confirmed with an approved nucleic acid test for Ebola.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is in the midst of an Ebola outbreak that has killed thousands of people. An Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014 killed more than 11,000 people; during that outbreak, people who traveled to the US from affected countries were screened and monitored for the disease.

“One of the most important tools in stopping these outbreaks is quickly diagnosing patients and supporting safe and dignified burials,” FDA acting commissioner Norman “Ned” Sharpless says in a statement. “The ability to use this test to promptly make a presumptive Ebola diagnosis could help providers to more quickly isolate patients and begin treatments that can be potentially life-saving,” he says. The US government is working with the WHO and others to help DRC contain the current outbreak.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Here’s what’s happening with the Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Faulty probes are to blame for CDC coronavirus testing woes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diagnosing the novel coronavirus leads to trade offs
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE