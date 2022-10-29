GE Healthcare shores up its iodine supply from SQM

GE Healthcare has signed a long-term agreement to buy iodine from the Chilean mining company Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM). GE uses iodine to make contrast media for computerized tomography imaging. The deal comes as GE opens a $30 million production line for the media in Cork, Ireland, as part of a push to make 30 million more doses per year by 2025. GE says demand for the media should double over the next decade because of the higher incidence of chronic medical disorders.
