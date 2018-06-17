Polarized light and the magic angle: Scientists making art

Credit: Chris King

Masterpiece microscopy

Chris King is a histology technician at the National Institutes of Health, near Washington, D.C. He enjoys his work, which features heavy use of microscopy, but used to find it hard to explain what he does to friends and family. “So I started taking pictures of some of the tissue stains and other things at work, and they seemed to get it better,” he says.

Soon he was doing experiments to see how he could manipulate various substances to produce interesting colors and shapes. His family was interested in what he was doing, so they helped him get his own microscope at home. He picked up other used lab equipment on eBay. Now his lab-studio dominates his apartment. “It’s in part of my bedroom, and then most of the kitchen, and the dining room is pretty much dedicated to it.”

Polarized light microscopy gallery Credit: Chris King An iron wire coated in copper bubbles off hydrogen after a displacement reaction between copper sulfate and the wire. The iron replaces the copper to make ferrous sulfate leaving behind the copper, which grows on the wire. Credit: Chris King This is a feathery combination of amino acids β-alanine and l-glutamine. Neither are essential amino acids, but they are used by the body in muscle development. Credit: Chris King The amino acids β-alanine and l-glutamine mixed together and crystallized a different way. Credit: Chris King β-Alanine crystals on their own. β-Alanine, though an amino acid, does not form proteins. Instead, it is used to form carnosine, which acts as a buffer in muscle tissue against lowered pH. Credit: Chris King Dopamine crystals at 100x under polarized compensated light. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter known for its function in neural pathways responsible for desire, pleasure, and positive reinforcement. Credit: Chris King Tartaric acid crystals under polarized compensated dark-field lighting mixed with Rheinberg and reflected light. Credit: Chris King This is an image of tartaric acid at 100x under polarized light and with a full-wave compensator. Tartaric acid is an antioxidant and its sour taste is used to flavor many foods and medicines. The compound is found in many plants, especially grapes. Winemaking forms its salt potassium bitartrate, which is also an ingredient in baking powder. Tartaric acid was first isolated from potassium bitartrate circa 800 AD by the alchemist Jabir ibn Hayyan. Credit: Chris King Crystals formed from the liqueur Aperol under Rheinberg illumination. Aperol is an Italian aperitif made from bitter orange, gentian, rhubarb, and cinchona, among other ingredients. Originally made in 1919, it did not become successful until after WWII. Credit: Chris King Crystals formed from a soy sauce packet with possible vitamin C contamination due to an accident. Soy sauce is made from fermented soybean paste, grain, brine, and aspergillus mold. While being quite salty, it is also rich in lactic acid bacteria and antioxidants, more than in red wine. Imaged and focus-stacked at 100x under dark-field microscopy to better highlight the crystals. Credit: Chris King Vitamin C crystals under dark-field polarized light microscopy at 40x magnification. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient commonly found in fruits and vegetables. You need vitamin C for the growth and repair of tissues in all parts of your body. It helps the body make collagen, an important protein used in skin, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and blood vessels. The body also needs vitamin C for healing wounds and for repairing and maintaining bones and teeth. Credit: Chris King Vitamin C recrystallized from propylene glycol solution, similar to what happens to the fluid in a vaporizer or e-cigarette. Many food and drink products contain propylene glycol, as do various medicines. Because it lowers the freezing point of water, it can be used as an airplane deicer and environmentally friendly, nontoxic antifreeze. It is not harmful to ingest, unlike ethylene glycol, which is commonly used in automotive antifreeze.



King tells Newscripts that most of his time outside work is spent on microscope art. “Usually Thursdays I kinda dedicate the whole night to it. I’ll spend an hour or two every day, including editing.”

But polarized light microscopy is not just pretty colors. The technique is used to spot defects in transparent materials, visualize tissue features, and spot kidney stones in biopsy samples, King explains. It can also be used to identify chemicals that have a fixed refractive index by taking a sample of a known thickness and comparing the colors to known values.

“I get the prettiest results out of amino acid combinations,” he says. “I really like to make compounds that we see in our everyday lives stimulating or inspiring for people to look at who maybe aren’t as familiar with chemistry as we are.”

Magic angle art

Credit: John Muntean

Speaking of scientific work that is hard to explain at a party, consider the challenge for John Muntean, a solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopist at Argonne National Laboratory.

NMR is normally done in the solution phase, where molecular motion averages out the orientation of the molecules being studied. In an amorphous solid, every orientation is present, he explains. But by spinning samples at what’s known as the magic angle, researchers can get a single value for all those different directions.

It may sound mystical, but Muntean notes that it’s just geometry. “Some people struggle with understanding the importance of the magic angle,” he tells Newscripts. “So as a means of demonstrating it, I created the first magic angle sculpture.”

Muntean’s sculptures spin at the same magic angle as his molecules. At each of three iterations of that spin, the pieces cast a different shadow. He says the math he uses to create his artwork is exactly the same as what he uses in his science. The art is “a way to explain to people, without any math, without any understanding of chemical shift tensors, what it is that we’re doing.”

His artwork has taken him to some unexpected places. “I’m in museums, I have a patent pending on the design methods, and I’ve been featured in national ad campaigns,” he says. An advertising firm asked if he could do his sculptures in Lego. For an artist, “the answer is always yes, even if you can’t. So I said, ‘Sure, why not?’ That’s the kind of confidence that chemists bring to problems all the time,” he says.