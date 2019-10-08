Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Separations

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Why so blue?

by Manny Morone
October 8, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A solution in a test tube glowing blue with colorless crystals floating in the solution on a black background.
Credit: Jon Grimm

Despite their attractive appearance, these crystals were not Jon Grimm’s desired product. The sample in this test tube was one of the fractions that eluted through a silica gel column that Grimm, a senior scientist in the lab of Luke Lavis at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus, used to separate and purify his reaction mixture. Based on the reaction he was running—a Buchwald-Hartwig cross-coupling en route to a fluorescent rhodamine dye, which are used for imaging experiments at Janelia—he thinks the floating crystals are related to the phosphine ligand he added as part of his catalyst, but he did not fully characterize the substance. And although the crystals look like they glow blue, the fluorescence comes mainly from another impurity still in solution; both of which, Grimm assures, drained out of the column far ahead of his expected product.

Submitted by Jon Grimm. This photo is part of our Chromatography Contest sponsored by Restek. Enter the photo contest here, or submit your chromatography photo via Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #SeparationScene. Follow Grimm on Twitter (@jonathangrimm) and Instagram (@dyerfulchymist).

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. You can also enter our regular monthly photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Chemistry in Pictures: Dyes divided

Meet the Janelia chemist crafting glowing molecular tools for neuroscientists

Chemistry in Pictures: Just add borane.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Spectrum of impurity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Best and brightest
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rhodamine RGB
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE