Driscoll’s adopts portable NIR for testing berry sweetness

Berry giant Driscoll’s will use handheld near-infrared (NIR) spectrometers to measure the sweetness of its berries starting this month. The SCiO Cup spectrometer, made by Consumer Physics, can rapidly measure the sugar content of berries without damaging them. NIR light penetrates tissues and containers well, allowing operators to gather data from intact and sealed samples. Driscoll’s says all its quality-control tests in North America will be done using the SCiO Cup by the end of 2021.
