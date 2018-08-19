Jose Rodriguez

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
Nominations for 2019 Previous Years
Presented by
Darryl Boyd
Polymer pioneer
Morgan Cable
Stargazing scientist
Connor Coley
Machine-learning maestro
Pedro García Barrantes
Medicinal chemistry mastermind
Nicole Gaudelli
Genome fixer
Roxanne Kieltyka
Supramolecular sage
Joseph Moran
Origins explorer
Cathy Mulzer
Materials maven
Mónica Pérez-Temprano
Intermediates interrogator
Jose Rodriguez
Structural savant
Luisa Whittaker-Brooks
Sustainability powerhouse
Y. Shrike Zhang
Tissue tailor

Jose Rodriguez

Structural savant is imaging proteins that clump to better understand diseases such as Alzheimer’s

by Michael Torrice
August 20, 2018 | APPEARED IN VOLUME 96, ISSUE 33

Jose Rodriguez picked up structural biology first as a hobby. In his free time while working on a Ph.D. in molecular biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, he collaborated with a physics professor on a problem critical to how biologists process X-ray crystallography data.

Now, as a professor at UCLA, Rodriguez is using a relatively new structural biology technique to investigate proteins that clump together. These aggregating proteins are associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s, and the UCLA scientist hopes that understanding their atomic-level details will pave the way to treatments.

“In cancer and metabolic diseases, there is a long, successful history of using structural information to design inhibitors that eventually become drugs,” says David Eisenberg of UCLA, who was Rodriguez’s postdoctoral adviser and is a current collaborator. But with these aggregating protein diseases, “there have been few structures so far, and that is the frontier that Jose has been pressing out.”

The technique Rodriguez uses is microelectron diffraction, or microED. In X-ray crystallography, scientists shine a beam of photons on a protein crystal, and its atoms scatter the photons in a characteristic way that can be analyzed to determine its structure. But conventional X-ray crystallography has trouble with crystals made from clumped proteins—they’re too small to produce meaningful data. MicroED, meanwhile, can yield high-resolution data from these crystals because it uses a beam of electrons that interacts more strongly with a crystal’s atoms than photons do.

In 2015, as a postdoc in Eisenberg’s lab, Rodriguez published the microED structure of α-synuclein, a protein that produces ropelike fibrils in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease. It was the first structure of a protein obtained by microED that hadn’t been solved previously by another technique.

As an independent researcher, Rodriguez is studying prions, the infectious proteins responsible for diseases such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, also known as mad cow disease. He hopes his structural insights could help explain prion mysteries such as how healthy proteins get converted into infectious ones that aggregate.

Rodriguez is also working to make microED accessible to a wide range of researchers. “It’s fine if I can do it,” he says, “but how do you make it easier to use so everyone can be a structural biologist?”

Watch Rodriguez speak at the American Chemical Society national meeting on Aug. 20 in Boston.
Credit: C&EN/ACS Productions

Vitals

Current affiliation: UCLA

Age: 32

Ph.D. alma mater: UCLA

Role model: Marie Curie. She was one of the best in an era of extraordinary scientists.

I’ve overcome adversity in the lab by: Once, an 11-day experiment failed with two days left to collect data. My team and I stayed up some unknown number of hours to recover what we could. The resulting data set saved the experiment and led to publication.

Latest TV show binge-watched: World Cup

Walk-up song: “Diablo rojo” by Rodrigo y Gabriela

Research at a glance


Credit: Jose Rodriguez/Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

To study the structures of clumping proteins using microelectron diffraction, Rodriguez aims a beam of electrons at the tiny protein crystals. By observing the pattern created by those scattering electrons, he can determine how individual proteins fold and stack onto each other.

Three key papers

Structural Biology

Jose Rodriguez

Structural savant is imaging proteins that clump to better understand diseases such as Alzheimer’s

by Michael Torrice
August 19, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Illustration of Jose Rodriguez.
Credit: Joel Kimmel
Jose Rodriguez
An illustration of how microED produces structures of aggregating proteins.
Credit: Jose Rodriguez/Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
To study the structures of clumping proteins using microelectron diffraction, Rodriguez aims a beam of electrons at the tiny protein crystals. By observing the pattern created by those scattering electrons, he can determine how individual proteins fold and stack onto each other.

COVER STORY

Jose Rodriguez

Vitals

Current affiliation: UCLA

Age: 32

Ph.D. alma mater: UCLA

Role model: Marie Curie. She was one of the best in an era of extraordinary scientists.

I’ve overcome adversity in the lab by: Once, an 11-day experiment failed with two days left to collect data. My team and I stayed up some unknown number of hours to recover what we could. The resulting data set saved the experiment and led to publication.

Latest TV show binge-watched: World Cup

Walk-up song: “Diablo rojo” by Rodrigo y Gabriela﻿﻿

Three key papers

“Sub-ångström Cryo-EM Structure of a Prion Protofibril Reveals a Polar Clasp” (Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. 2018, DOI: 10.1038/s41594-017-0018-0)

“Ab Initio Structure Determination from Prion Nanocrystals at Atomic Resolution by MicroED” (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2016, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1606287113)

“Structure of the Toxic Core of α-Synuclein from Invisible Crystals” (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature15368)﻿

Jose Rodriguez picked up structural biology first as a hobby. In his free time while working on a Ph.D. in molecular biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, he collaborated with a physics professor on a problem critical to how biologists process X-ray crystallography data.

Now, as a professor at UCLA, Rodriguez is using a relatively new structural biology technique to investigate proteins that clump together. These aggregating proteins are associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s, and the UCLA scientist hopes that understanding their atomic-level details will pave the way to treatments.

“In cancer and metabolic diseases, there is a long, successful history of using structural information to design inhibitors that eventually become drugs,” says David Eisenberg of UCLA, who was Rodriguez’s postdoctoral adviser and is a current collaborator. But with these aggregating protein diseases, “there have been few structures so far, and that is the frontier that Jose has been pressing out.”

The technique Rodriguez uses is microelectron diffraction, or microED. In X-ray crystallography, scientists shine a beam of photons on a protein crystal, and its atoms scatter the photons in a characteristic way that can be analyzed to determine its structure. But conventional X-ray crystallography has trouble with crystals made from clumped proteins—they’re too small to produce meaningful data. MicroED, meanwhile, can yield high-resolution data from these crystals because it uses a beam of electrons that interacts more strongly with a crystal’s atoms than photons do.

In 2015, as a postdoc in Eisenberg’s lab, Rodriguez published the microED structure of α-synuclein, a protein that produces ropelike fibrils in the brains of people with Parkinson’s disease. It was the first structure of a protein obtained by microED that hadn’t been solved previously by another technique.

As an independent researcher, Rodriguez is studying prions, the infectious proteins responsible for diseases such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, also known as mad cow disease. He hopes his structural insights could help explain prion mysteries such as how healthy proteins get converted into infectious ones that aggregate.

Rodriguez is also working to make microED accessible to a wide range of researchers. “It’s fine if I can do it,” he says, “but how do you make it easier to use so everyone can be a structural biologist?”.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE