Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Structural Biology

Structure of SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein solved by NMR

3-D structure of the E protein from the COVID-19-causing virus unveiled

by Laura Howes
November 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

The structure of the SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein forms a bundle of five helices with a pore (gray) through the middle.
Credit: Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol.
Ribbon visualization shows five SARS-CoV-2 envelope proteins forming a pore (gray).

At just 75 amino acids long, the envelope (E) protein is the smallest of the four structural proteins that make up the SARS-CoV-2 viral particle and is essential for the virus to infect cells. Data from other coronaviruses led researchers to assume that groups of five E proteins formed a pore spanning the virus’s lipid bilayer membrane. But direct evidence did not exist, as structural characterization of membrane-spanning proteins is tricky with the most commonly used techniques—X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy. Mei Hong’s group at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology instead used nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy to solve the E protein’s structure and confirm the pore formation (Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41594-020-00536-8). The group also studied how two drugs, amantadine and hexamethylene amiloride, can bind to and block the pore. Although those drugs bind to the pore weakly, the researchers say the new structural information may help in designing drugs that target the virus.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

1 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE