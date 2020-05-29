Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Structural Biology

X-rays show full-length P450 enzyme for first time

Structural details could help engineer new biocatalysts

by Laura Howes
May 29, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

 

A cartoon model of CYP116B46.
Credit: Rey-Ting Guo and Chun-Chi Chen
The overall structure of CYP116B46 showing the heme domain (blue), reductase domain (green), and ferredoxin domain (silver). The bound ligands are shown as stick models with iron ions in red and sulfur ions in yellow.

The first-ever structure of a full-length P450 enzyme has been solved. Cells use these enzymes to synthesize hormones and metabolize drugs. Chemists would like to engineer them to carry out reactions such as toxin degradation and the tricky oxidations needed to produce some pharmaceuticals—but this has been difficult to do without the full crystal structure.

“It is an outstanding achievement to get the full-length enzyme,” says Sabine L. Flitsch, a professor of chemistry biology at the University of Manchester who wasn’t involved in the work. Many groups, including her own, have tried to solve these structures because of their potential usefulness as biocatalysts.

The structure of the P450 enzyme called CYP116B46, which is made by a thermophilic bacterium, was solved by a team at Hubei University led by Rey-Ting Guo and Chun-Chi Chen (Nat. Commun. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-16500-5). Chen says that until now, researchers like herself and Guo were only able to refer to partial structures, which limited their ability to engineer the enzyme. “Now we have the chance to engineer the reductase domain and the electron transfer path,” she says.

P450 enzymes have been difficult to map because they are challenging to crystallize. CYP116B46 is relatively stable, and Chen and Guo were able to put it through the X-ray crystallography process. The protein is made from a heme domain and a reductase domain containing flavin mononucleotide (FMN); the two sections are linked by a ferredoxin domain that contains an iron-sulfur cluster.

Guo and Chen say the structure shows that in this enzyme, the FMN is close enough to the iron-sulfur cluster to enable direct electron transfer, but the heme is too far from the cluster to allow for it. Instead, they suggest that the electron is shuttled along by different polar residues in the protein. Flitsch says this might help explain the low activity of the bacterial enzyme.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria make modified cellulose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
After Two Decades Of Trying, Scientists Report First Crystal Structure Of A DNAzyme
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme’s Elusive Proton Donor Found
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE