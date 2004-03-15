ACS-prf Summer School Deadlines Approach

Organizers of four 2004 summer school programs supported by the ACS Petroleum Research Fund (ACS-PRF) are now accepting applications from graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, early-career faculty, and senior faculty who are planning to change research fields.
Now in its second year, the summer school program is designed to promote interdisciplinary research by helping scientists from diverse fields and disciplines to conduct their own studies in a variety of emerging fields. Four school programs were held last summer.
ACS-PRF, a charitable endowment fund administered by ACS, supports fundamental research in the petroleum field and related fields of pure science. Contact ACS staffer Robert H. Rich at (202) 872-6093 for general information about the fund or the summer school program or send e-mail to r_rich@acs.org. Information is also available at http://chemistry.org/prf.
The 2004 summer school topics, locations, and websites are listed.
* June 5-10--Time-Dependent Density-Functional Theory & The Dynamics of Complex Systems. St. John's College, Santa Fe, N.M. Application deadline: March 31. Program information is available at http://campus.umr.edu/tddft/tddft.htm.
June 5-18--Nanoparticle Materials. Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti. Application deadline: April 23. Program information is available at http://www. emich.edu/public/coatings_research/ssnm.
* Aug. 2-13--Crystallography for Organic Chemists. University of California, San Diego, La Jolla. Application deadline: April 25. Information is available at http://summerchem.ucsd.edu.
* Aug. 15-20--Molecular Modeling Applied to Environmental Geochemistry. Pennsylvania State University, University Park Campus. Application deadline: April 30. Information is available at http://www.cems.stonybrook.edu/Meetings& Workshops/Molecularmodeling.html.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter