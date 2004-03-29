Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

A Priori Prions

Scientists use structural insights to synthesize artificial yeast prions

by AALOK MEHTA
March 29, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A PRION’S LIFE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ADAPTED FROM PLoS BIOLOGY
During growth, yeast prion monomers aggregate through interactions between glutamine/asparagine-rich sequences (blue). A separate oligopeptide repeat (orange) is required for division and inheritance. Researchers synthesized artificial prions by fusing the two sequences.
Credit: ADAPTED FROM PLoS BIOLOGY
During growth, yeast prion monomers aggregate through interactions between glutamine/asparagine-rich sequences (blue). A separate oligopeptide repeat (orange) is required for division and inheritance. Researchers synthesized artificial prions by fusing the two sequences.

Researchers working with yeast have isolated two separate protein domains necessary for prion behavior—one responsible for growth, the other for inheritance—and used them to synthesize artificial yeast prions from scratch.

Biochemist Lev Z. Osherovich and colleagues at the University of California, San Francisco, and the University of Kent, in England, discovered the domains while conducting molecular biology studies on two naturally occurring yeast prions [PLoS Biol., published online March 23,
http://dx.doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.0020086].

Osherovich’s team found that a glutamine/asparagine-rich region allows yeast prions to aggregate and grow, but a separate conserved oligopeptide repeat sequence is needed for them to pass their traits on to future generations.

Osherovich postulates that the oligopeptide repeats provide binding sites for chaperone proteins, which are known to cleave aggregates into small, inheritable fragments. The findings help distinguish proteins that merely aggregate—forming clumps known as amyloids, which occur in Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease—from prions that are inherited.

To confirm their discoveries, the researchers successfully generated novel artificial prions by fusing the oligopeptide repeat sequence with aggregation-prone regions from other proteins.

“This research is one example—and it may well be general—showing the elements of what makes a prion a prion,” says Susan W. Liebman, a biology professor at the University of Illinois, Chicago.

Prion domains could be used to create hybrid proteins for medical studies, Osherovich suggests. By converting amyloid proteins into inheritable yeast prions, he says, “you get a powerful tool for screening for pharmaceutical activity."

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE