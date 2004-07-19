Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

The Scientific Publishing Conundrum

July 19, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The article "Science Is Becoming Truly Worldwide" opens up a number of issues that warrant some debate. The figures do indicate that the U.S. is ahead in the sheer volume of papers published, but in terms of activity it is fairly dilute compared with some other countries. A true measure of the "activity" would be to weight the number of papers by the country's population. This ranking puts the U.S. either sixth or seventh, depending on whether one uses National Science Foundation or Chemical Abstract Services figures.

The industrialization of Asian countries in recent years has been driven largely by investment from Western companies. Research is usually industrially funded/driven, and so this growth will naturally be followed by an increase in research within those countries. C&EN reported that 26.6% of Ph.D.s were earned by noncitizens on temporary visas (C&EN, April 19, page 52). These people will most likely be returning to their home countries to continue research and publish papers. As these nations become more industrialized, will we see a decrease in those trading their home nations for the U.S. in order to pursue a career in research when the same career is available at home? I suspect so.

The small increase in papers produced in the U.S. and rapid increase in papers produced elsewhere, particularly in Asia, should not be seen as a failing of U.S. science. It is purely a symptom of current global market conditions. Where the U.S. may lose ground is in attracting and retaining "homegrown" talent into scientific research rather than losing the best and brightest to careers such as law or investment banking. Issues such as the discrepancy between academic and industrial salaries need to be addressed along with the overall appeal of science as a career.

Engineering salaries offer a more attractive career than those in subjects such as physics and chemistry, but engineering produces fewer papers. For the U.S. to maintain its global position in scientific research, it must ensure that future generations want to do this research. With the general population's increase in standard of living and the increase in free time over the past 40 or 50 years, the emphasis on job satisfaction is moving to a balance between job satisfaction and earning as much as possible. Research careers are losing out by not offering the same remuneration as others with higher monetary rewards.

Dan Cooper
West Deptford, N.J.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Black and Hispanic employees are underrepresented in US science, technology, engineering, and mathematics
U.S. dominance waning in science and engineering
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Number of science and engineering doctoral degrees keeps climbing

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE