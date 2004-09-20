Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Five Workers Removed at Los Alamos

September 20, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Four workers were fired and a fifth resigned because of past security and safety problems at Los Alamos National Laboratory, LANL Director G. Peter Nanos announced last week. Security breaches and an accident occurred in July that led to a shutdown of work at the 12,000-employee lab and to a widespread investigation (C&EN, July 26, page 15). In all, 23 workers were placed on leave. Along with the five that left lab employment, Nanos said seven other employees received written reprimands, demotions, salary reductions, or suspensions without pay; one remains on investigatory leave; and 10 returned to work and were cleared of wrongdoing. He noted, however, that outside investigations continue. He added that, although lab activities have not completely resumed, these personnel actions provided necessary closure to recent safety and security issues.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Beleaguered Chemical Safety Board could get more support
NNSA, National Labs At Odds
NIST Reports On Plutonium Spill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE