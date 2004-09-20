Five Workers Removed at Los Alamos

Four workers were fired and a fifth resigned because of past security and safety problems at Los Alamos National Laboratory, LANL Director G. Peter Nanos announced last week. Security breaches and an accident occurred in July that led to a shutdown of work at the 12,000-employee lab and to a widespread investigation (C&EN, July 26, page 15). In all, 23 workers were placed on leave. Along with the five that left lab employment, Nanos said seven other employees received written reprimands, demotions, salary reductions, or suspensions without pay; one remains on investigatory leave; and 10 returned to work and were cleared of wrongdoing. He noted, however, that outside investigations continue. He added that, although lab activities have not completely resumed, these personnel actions provided necessary closure to recent safety and security issues.
