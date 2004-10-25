Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Colorful Proteins Express Themselves as Tags

by CELIA M. HENRY, C&EN WASHINGTON
October 25, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

RAINBOW BRIGHT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF ROGER TSIEN
Monomeric visible fluorescent proteins come in an array of colors. Here they are shown under normal (top) and fluorescent illumination.
Credit: COURTESY OF ROGER TSIEN
Monomeric visible fluorescent proteins come in an array of colors. Here they are shown under normal (top) and fluorescent illumination.

More than 150 fluorescent proteins--all genetically related--are now known, each one containing at least 200 amino acids. These proteins compose a veritable rainbow, each one fluorescing at a different wavelength.

In their natural form, many of the proteins clump together as tetramers. Such aggregation can ruin them as tags, Tsien said. A lot of protein engineering goes into adapting the naturally fluorescent proteins so that they don't oligomerize but retain their fluorescence. He uses the proteins' crystal structures as a guide to change the amino acids that cause oligomerization. Finding the right changes can be tricky, because changing amino acids initially eliminates the fluorescence as well as the oligomerization.

Tsien's lab also has engineered monomeric VFPs with better photostability and a shift in their fluorescence wavelength toward the infrared. Emission wavelengths in the infrared would make them better suited to imaging inside intact animals and patients.

However, VFPs are full-length proteins with molecular weights on the order of 27 kilodaltons. For applications requiring smaller labels, Tsien has made available smaller genetically encoded options. He has developed a type of synthetic label known as FlAsH, which stands for fluorescein-based arsenical hairpin binder [J. Am. Chem. Soc., 124, 6063 (2002)]. Each of the fluorophores contains two arsenic atoms.

In live cells, FlAsH and similar synthetic fluorophores home in on tetracysteine motifs genetically engineered into the protein of interest. The tetracysteine motifs are much smaller (six to 12 amino acids) than a full-sized protein and therefore less perturbing. The dyes, which are membrane permeable and nonfluorescent by themselves, become fluorescent when they bind to the tetracysteine motif.

At the symposium, Horst Vogel, a professor in the Institute of Chemical Sciences & Engineering at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, described two other approaches for adding synthetic fluorophores to proteins. In the first one, a chromophore and metal-ion-chelating nitrilotriacetate bind reversibly and specifically to engineered oligohistidine sequences on the protein of interest [Nat. Biotechnol., 22, 440 (2004)].

Vogel's second approach is based on the formation of fusion proteins with human alkylguanine transferase for specific in vivo labeling. The protein itself is not fluorescent, but synthetic fluorophores can easily be added to it. Fusion proteins expressed in different parts of a cell thus can be labeled with different fluorophores [Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, 101, 9955 (2004)].

MORE ON THIS STORY

KEEPING AN EYE ON CELLULAR TRAFFIC
Imaging techniques follow movements of biomolecules and other structures in cells

Colorful Proteins Express Themselves As Tags
Colorful Proteins Express Themselves As Tags

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Extending the reach of expansion microscopy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dye Colors Up Live Cell Surfaces In 3-D
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorescent Probe Labels Membrane Proteins, No Rinsing Required

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE