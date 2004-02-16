Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

How Arctic Fish Avoid Freezing

Key structure of antifreeze glycoproteins inhibits ice formation

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
February 16, 2004 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 82, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

FREEZE-FRAME
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF SHIN-ICHIRO NISHIMURA
A molecular unit consisting of a tripeptide with a disaccharide attached to the middle residue is the secret to fish antifreeze glycoproteins. The glycoprotein shown here contains three units.
Credit: COURTESY OF SHIN-ICHIRO NISHIMURA
A molecular unit consisting of a tripeptide with a disaccharide attached to the middle residue is the secret to fish antifreeze glycoproteins. The glycoprotein shown here contains three units.

Scientists have determined the three-dimensional structure responsible for the antifreeze action of a class of proteins in arctic fish.

Known as antifreeze glycoproteins (AFGPs), the molecules have untold potential medical and industrial uses, but until now they have resisted scrutiny.

AFGPs are one of two classes of antifreeze proteins that prevent marine teleost, or bony fish, from freezing in subzero waters by binding to and inhibiting the growth of ice crystals. One class, known simply as antifreeze proteins (AFPs), has been studied extensively. Researchers have been able to explore AFPs' mechanisms of ice-crystal inhibition and have produced the proteins through solid-phase synthesis and gene expression.

AFGPs, in contrast, contain repeating units of an alanine-threonine-alanine tripeptide, with a disaccharide attached to the threonyl residue. The AFGPs in the blood of arctic fish contain innumerable combinations and numbers of these glycoprotein units, making the molecules difficult to isolate and purify. This difficulty has frustrated researchers, as AFGPs are less likely than AFPs to prompt an immune response and so have more promise for medical applications.

Now, chemistry professor Shin-Ichiro Nishimura at Hokkaido University in Japan and colleagues there and at other institutions have developed a method to synthetically string together individual glycoprotein units to make different antifreeze molecules. They have also been able to test the antifreeze properties of each of these molecules, measuring how much they depress the freezing point of water [Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., 43, 856, (2004)].

Remarkably, the group found that even a molecule consisting of a single glycoprotein subunit affects the structure of ice crystals, forcing them into hexagonal bipyramids. A molecule consisting of only two subunits already begins to show antifreeze properties. The effect increases with the number of units, maxing out at five.

Using nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and computational modeling, the group deduced the long-sought 3-D structure of the glycoproteins: a left-handed helix, with all the sugars facing one side, forming a hydrophilic front. The hydrophobic peptide backbone and methyl groups form the other side of the unit.

Margaret M. Harding, a chemistry professor at the University of Sydney, Australia, who studies antifreeze proteins, calls the work "timely and significant," saying it "reports the first detailed structure-activity studies on AFGPs."

Nishimura's group is now working to understand the mechanism by which the glycoproteins inhibit ice growth. And with this new knowledge, Nishimura says, chemists now have a jumping-off point from which to finally explore the usefulness of some of nature's most elusive antifreeze molecules.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure of SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein solved by NMR
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How polar fish survive subzero seas
Oligoproline Helix Analyzed In Detail

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE