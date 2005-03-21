New Products

Chemicals and materials

ADHESIVE Hot-melt, pressure-sensitive adhesive delivers high optical clarity, helping film labels and overlays look crisp and clean. The product also features cold and water resistance. National Adhesives, http://www.nstarch.com

ANTICORROSION Masterbatch contains a vapor-corrosion inhibitor that migrates out of a blown film and forms a protective layer. Polyolefin blown films made with this product can be used to protect electronics and metals in storage and during shipping. Techmer PM, http://www.techmerpm.com

SILICONES Room-temperature-vulcanizing, two-component silicones are formulated for a range of electrical applications. They are lightweight, noncorrosive, and strippable. Components are color-keyed to ensure accurate mix ratios. Solar Compounds, http://www.solarcompounds.com

Literature and services

VALVES Comprehensive 250-page catalog includes valves, capillary columns, injectors, and pumps. It also features reference sections and numerous application diagrams. Valco Instruments, http://www.vici.com

PROBLEM DETECTION Free DVD describes how thermography and ultrasound complement one another in a proactive maintenance program. The video covers safety issues, applications, and advantages of the joint technologies in detecting anomalies. Mikron Infrared, http://www.mikroninfrared.com

ULTRAFILTRATION Handbook includes 20 application notes and protocols for protein research, DNA sequencing, and forensic applications. The guide also provides a comprehensive overview of the firm's filtration products and a glossary. Millipore, http://www.millipore.com

Instruments and labware

OI Analytical [+]Enlarge

CONCENTRATORS Purge-and-trap sample concentrator is designed for volatile organic carbon analysis. New features include a full-color touchscreen user interface, automated pH measurement, foam sensing, liquid level sensing, and simplified maintenance. OI Analytical, http://www.oico.com



PROTEIN ANALYZER Spectrofluorometer can measure three fluorescence lifetimes in just a few minutes. A time-correlated, single-photon counting technique records accurate, reproducible data that are then analyzed using least-squares fitting algorithms. The system uses a pulsed 280-nm UV NanoLED source. Horiba Jobin Yvon, http://www.ibh.co.uk



PROBES Fiber-optic immersion probes feature high light throughput and are suitable for dissolution analysis, process control, and low temperatures. Removable tip designs are available. Hellma USA, http://www.hellmausa.com

DISPENSER Workstation allows the noncontact bulk dispensing of solutions into low-volume microplates, enabling the miniaturization of many assays. Device can distribute up to eight reagents in volumes starting at 100 nL. Aurora Discovery, http://www.auroradiscovery.com

ANIMAL CARE Food and liquid consumption system monitors the intake of lab animals. Specially designed cages and adapters prevent spillage, and a catch tray allows easy cleaning. Windows-based software allows users to determine the frequency of readings. Harvard Apparatus, http://www.harvardapparatus.com





Plant materials and equipment

SIFTER Centrifugal sifter provides high-capacity screening for larger process applications. A combination of high centrifugal force and blade-spreading action reduces binding problems, even when handling materials that tend to flake or agglomerate. Rotex, http://www.rotex.com





DIAGNOSTIC CART Mobile system allows immediate color video inspection of combustion processes in boilers, furnaces, kilns, and incinerators. The self-contained unit includes an air filter, power system, and 9-inch monitor. The quartz optics will withstand higher temperatures than glass lens systems. Lenox Instrument Co., http://www.lenoxinst.com



INSULATION Thermal insulation blankets are suitable for use on most equipment, including diesel exhaust systems, gas turbines, compressors, steam turbines, pumps, and flanges. The blankets provide superior insulation for thermal and acoustical applications, as well as coverage to avoid contamination. They can be easily removed and reapplied. Lit Industries,http://www.litnc.com



VISCOMETER Rugged, portable device measures kinematic and dynamic viscosity of fuels, oils, and other liquids. Unit features automatic sample introduction, a measuring range of 0.0 to 1,500 mPa, and a temperature range of –20 to 100 °C. Petrolab, http://www.petrolab.com



TEMPERATURE PROBES Encapsulated units can be immersed in corrosive and ultra-high-purity chemicals at temperatures from –328 to 536 °F without permeation or cross-contamination. Probe body is configured to customer specifications. Mastco, http://www.mastco.net

New Products is written by Melissa Braddock, who can be reached at m_braddock@acs.org.