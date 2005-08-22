ACS in England

COLLABORATION In mid-July, a delegation from the American Chemical Society traveled to England to meet with Royal Society of Chemistry officials in London and Cambridge as part of a continuing collaboration between the two chemical societies. In addition to the annual RSC Summer Party and a private dinner in Westminster Palace, a highlight of the trip was a visit to 10 Downing Street, the historic home and office of British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The building was under especially tight security following the July 7 bombings in London. Shown here (from left) are David L. Schutt, ACS chief strategy officer; William F. Carroll, ACS president; James D. Burke, ACS Board chair; Madeleine Jacobs, ACS executive director; RSC Parliamentary Affairs Officer Stephen Benn; and Flint H. Lewis, ACS secretary. Executives and officers from the two societies discussed issues of mutual concern in the areas of membership, publishing, government affairs, communications, the public image of chemistry, education, globalization, and the challenges of multidisciplinarity.
