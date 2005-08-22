Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

ACS in England

August 22, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF STEPHEN BENN
Credit: COURTESY OF STEPHEN BENN

COLLABORATION In mid-July, a delegation from the American Chemical Society traveled to England to meet with Royal Society of Chemistry officials in London and Cambridge as part of a continuing collaboration between the two chemical societies. In addition to the annual RSC Summer Party and a private dinner in Westminster Palace, a highlight of the trip was a visit to 10 Downing Street, the historic home and office of British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The building was under especially tight security following the July 7 bombings in London. Shown here (from left) are David L. Schutt, ACS chief strategy officer; William F. Carroll, ACS president; James D. Burke, ACS Board chair; Madeleine Jacobs, ACS executive director; RSC Parliamentary Affairs Officer Stephen Benn; and Flint H. Lewis, ACS secretary. Executives and officers from the two societies discussed issues of mutual concern in the areas of membership, publishing, government affairs, communications, the public image of chemistry, education, globalization, and the challenges of multidisciplinarity.

 

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
9th annual Chemical Sciences CTO Summit focuses on building trust in science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS introduces its new officers for 2019
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS welcomes its new officers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE