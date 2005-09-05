Grad School Opportunities

The following educational institutions are advertising opportunities for graduate students in the September 5th issue of C&EN:
Department of Chemistry & Geochemistry
Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colorado
Doctoral Studies in Chemical Biology<br>University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Graduate Study in Molecular Biophysics
Rutgers, Piscataway, New Jersey
Advanced Degrees In Chemical Sciences
Michigan State University
Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Graduate Program In Chemistry
The University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont
Chemistry, Biochemistry, Pharmacognosy
University Of The Sciences In Philadelphia
Chemistry & Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana
Coatings and Polymetric Materials Research
North Dakota State University, Fargo, North Dakota
Graduate Assistantship Fall 2006, Chemistry Department
University of Wyoming
Nanotechnology, Materials Science, Biotechnology
The University of Texas at Dallas
