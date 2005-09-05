Grad School Opportunities

Advertisement

September 5, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 36
The following educational institutions are advertising opportunities for graduate students in the September 5th issue of C&EN:

Department of Chemistry & Geochemistry
Colorado School of Mines, Golden, Colorado

Doctoral Studies in Chemical Biology<br>University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Graduate Study in Molecular Biophysics
Rutgers, Piscataway, New Jersey

Advanced Degrees In Chemical Sciences
Michigan State University

Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Graduate Program In Chemistry
The University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont

Chemistry, Biochemistry, Pharmacognosy
University Of The Sciences In Philadelphia

Chemistry & Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana

Coatings and Polymetric Materials Research
North Dakota State University, Fargo, North Dakota

Graduate Assistantship Fall 2006, Chemistry Department
University of Wyoming

Nanotechnology, Materials Science, Biotechnology
The University of Texas at Dallas

