Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Undoing Addiction in the Brain's Reward Sector

by Sophie L. Rovner
January 24, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

NEUROMEDICINE

New treatments for addiction could result from studies of ibogaine, an alkaloid derived from a West African shrub.

Animal tests and anecdotal evidence in humans have indicated that ibogaine reduces cravings for alcohol and other drugs of abuse. Now, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, have confirmed these findings in rodents and determined that ibogaine interacts with the brain's reward circuits.

Ibogaine, which has hallucinogenic and neurotoxic side effects, has not been approved by the Food & Drug Administration. But some clinicians outside the U.S. use ibogaine to limit patients' withdrawal symptoms and craving for alcohol and other drugs, UCSF reports. Neuroscientists Dorit Ron and Patricia H. Janak and colleagues now provide evidence that backs the clinicians' faith in the compound [J. Neurosci., 25, 619 (2005)].

The researchers confirmed previous findings that ibogaine reduces ethanol consumption in rats. They also showed that ibogaine limits relapse effects after alcohol withdrawal in rats.

The neuroscientists then set out to determine how ibogaine works. They knew that drugs of abuse, including alcohol, induce neural changes in the ventral tegmental area, which is involved in the brain's reward mechanisms. The researchers also knew that glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor (GDNF) diminishes response to such drugs. So they reasoned that ibogaine acts by ramping up production of GDNF in the ventral tegmental area. Results from cellular studies and tests the researchers conducted in rats and mice support this hypothesis.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE