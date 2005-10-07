Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ineos Buys Innovene

BP is selling its chemicals operations for $9 billion

by Patricia L. Short
October 7, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Privately held Ineos, of the U.K., has agreed to buy BP’s chemical operations for $9 billion.

BP split out its olefins and derivatives from its other petrochemical operations in April 2004, added two refineries to the package in November 2004, and early this year officially formed the operations into the independent company Innovene. The oil giant earlier had contemplated launching Innovene on the stock market through an initial public offering, although according to its chief executive, John Lord Browne, the company had received a number of acquisition offers.

Innovene had sales in 2004 of roughly $18 billion in olefins, derivatives, and refining operations. The $9 billion cash sale, which is subject to regulatory approvals, includes all Innovene’s manufacturing sites in the U.S. and Canada and in the U.K., France, Belgium, Germany, and Italy. The deal also includes Innovene’s stake in its joint venture with Nova and its markets and technologies. The sale is expected to be concluded early in 2006.

The deal vaults Ineos into the top tier of global chemical companies. According to the company’s chief executive, Jim Ratcliffe, Ineos has sales running at the rate of $8 billion per year. That figure, combined with the Innovene sales, would have placed the company as the sixth largest chemical company worldwide, between ExxonMobil at number five and Total at number seven.

“This is a transformational acquisition elevating Ineos,” says Ratcliffe, whose company has thrived in buying and investing in unfashionable commodity chemical businesses.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dow to sell chemical terminals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aramco will buy control of Sabic for $70 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Merger will take BASF out of the oil and gas business

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE