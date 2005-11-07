A new EPA analysis shows that modest cuts in utility emissions of carbon dioxide could be achieved at a fairly low cost-as low as $1.00 per ton. The finding is part of an extensive EPA comparison of competing legislative proposals to curb multiple air pollutants from the power sector. One proposal, with the smallest cuts in emissions, would implement President Bush's Clear Skies initiative. A second, championed by Sen. James M. Jeffords (I-Vt.) would make steep cuts in pollution from power plants. A third, sponsored by Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) falls between Bush's and Jeffords' plans in the amount of emission reductions. All the proposals would curb utilities' releases of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and mercury; the Carper and Jeffords bills also would mandate CO 2 controls. Not surprisingly, EPA found that the Bush initiative would be the least expensive to implement and the Jeffords plan the most costly. The analysis also showed that tradable emission allowances for CO 2 under the Carper proposal would cost $1.00 per ton between 2010 and 2015 and rise to $2.00 per ton in 2020. The EPA analysis is posted at www.epa.gov/airmarkets/mp/comparisonbriefing.pdf.