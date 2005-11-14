Advertisement

Business

Environmental Play

Specialty chemical companies see a business opportunity in coming up with alternatives to products that face health or safety questions

November 14, 2005 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 83, Issue 46
The specialty chemical industry's ability to develop effective solutions to consumer problems is undisputed. Not always so clear is its ability, particularly in years past, to come up with solutions that do no harm to workers, consumers, or the environment.

In the industry's golden age of the 1950s and '60s, a grateful public unquestioningly accepted new chemicals that seemed to make their lives safer, easier, and more enjoyable. Today, in contrast, there's no hesitation by environmental activists, government agencies, and the public itself to attack any product that even hints at health or environmental problems.

The makers of chemicals that come under fire typically defend their products as safe when used appropriately–and perhaps rightly so. But while they are standing up for their products, competitors are busy coming up with alternatives perceived as safer, such as the phthalate-free plasticizers used in the toys shown above.

In the pages to follow, C&EN examines three products: the dry cleaning solvent perchloroethylene, the family of cosmetics preservatives known as parabens, and the phthalate ester class of polyvinyl chloride plasticizing agents. All face environmental scrutiny, and all are being targeted by specialty chemical companies that see an opportunity. A fourth article looks at a government-commissioned report on phthalate health effects.

