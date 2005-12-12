Chemistry Olympiad Mentors Wanted

College educators are invited to apply for a position as a mentor for the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program. Duties during the three-year term include helping to conduct the national study camp for high school students held at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado, in mid-June 2007, 2008, and 2009. Generally, in their second and third years, mentors accompany four U.S. student competitors to the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO). During the competition, the mentors serve as members of the IChO jury. The 2008 and 2009 IChO events are scheduled to be held in Hungary and England, respectively. ACS sponsors the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program.
Most students at the study camp have completed advanced placement chemistry or the equivalent; therefore, instruction at the camp is well beyond the level of high school general chemistry courses.
Successful applicants are expected to have a broad background in organic, theoretical, and descriptive chemistry with classroom experience and should demonstrate involvement with students in special projects or activities. Applicants must make a three-year time commitment. ACS pays for all expenses and travel costs and provides an honorarium.
Interested individuals may obtain an application form at chemistry.org/education/olympiad.html or by writing to U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program, ACS, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; phone (202) 872-6328. The deadline for completed applications is Jan. 30, 2006. Applicants must have three letters of reference forwarded to Cecilia Hernandez by Feb. 6, 2006, at the address above. For more information, call Hernandez at (202) 872-6169.
