Fred Regnier Recognized For Commercialization Efforts

Fred E. Regnier, John H. Law distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Purdue University, is the recipient of the university's Outstanding Commercialization Award, sponsored by the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership.
Regnier's research has resulted in 40 patents, many now licensed by Indiana companies. "Among the many Purdue faculty who have used their research to make a direct impact on our quality of life, Fred Regnier is a renowned pioneer," said Purdue President Martin C. Jischke. "His research on chromatography is directly responsible for the development of many life-saving biopharmaceuticals."
In the early 1980s, Regnier and his colleagues developed a chromatographic method to produce substances such as human growth hormone and tissue plasminogen activator, a protein that can dissolve blood clots. Regnier is also noted for his efforts in proteomics and for developing a way to place multiple minilabs on a single silicon chip. He and a colleague developed technology for detecting proteins by spinning disk interferometry.
