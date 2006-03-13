Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Cell wall model proposed

March 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The structure of the bacterial cell wall, which is a target for antibacterial drugs, has been difficult to clarify because of its complexity and the difficulty in obtaining individual components. The cell wall is formed from a peptidoglycan scaffold consisting of repeating disaccharide units of N-acetylglucosamine (NAG) and N-acetylmuramic acid (NAM), with a pentapeptide attached to each NAM. University of Notre Dame chemistry professor Shahriar Mobashery and coworkers have obtained a 3-D NMR structure of a 2-kilodalton synthetic fragment of this scaffold (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, published online March 9, dx.doi.org/10.1073/pnas.0510182103). From this fragment, they predict that the longer native peptidoglycan strand is a right-handed helix with three repeats per turn and threefold symmetry along the helical axis; each strand can cross-link with up to three neighboring strands. They extrapolate to a model of the bacterial cell wall with a layered honeycomb pattern of varying pore sizes (top view shown), depending on the number of cross-links. Waldemar Vollmer of the University of Tübingen in Germany cautions that the model is "highly speculative" and "contradicts a number of experimental data."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Potential antibiotic treats tuberculosis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE