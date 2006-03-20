Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Institute sets new targets

March 20, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

NIH's National Human Genome Research Institute has announced its latest round of genetic sequencing targets, which focus on increasing the understanding of how human genes function and how genomic differences among individuals influence health and disease risks. The targets are identified in three plans that are part of the overall strategy for NHGRI's Large-Scale Sequencing Research Network. "The goal of our sequencing program is to build the most powerful toolbox possible for advancing human health," NHGRI Director Francis S. Collins says. "By identifying and seeking to fill crucial gaps in our knowledge, these new sequencing plans represent yet another important step in that direction," he adds. In the first plan, which has the highest priority, structural variations in the human genome from 48 human DNA samples will be identified. In the second plan, primate DNA sequences will be added to the existing draft sequences of a number of species, and additional sequence information will be added in genome regions of high biological interest. The third plan calls for the sequencing of genomes of eight new mammals to identify similar or conserved genomic features.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Human Proteome Remapped
Timeline: Human Genome Map Turns 10
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
‘Junk DNA’ Not So Junky

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE