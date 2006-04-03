Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Report details time to doctorate

April 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Over the past 25 years, the total time from baccalaureate to earning a Ph.D. in the physical sciences has risen by almost a year to 7.9 years, according to an NSF report. "Time to Degree of U.S. Research Doctorate Recipients" pulls data from 1978 to 2003 from the agency's Survey of Earned Doctorates. Among physical science fields, chemistry has the shortest time to degree, with students taking an average of 6.9 years, followed by physics and astronomy, where the average time is 7.6 years, and mathematics, with an average time of 7.9 years. The report also notes that 66% of those earning a Ph.D. in all fields in 2003 received primary support from program- or institution-based sources, such as teaching assistantships, research assistantships, and fellowships. Of that group, those with teaching assistantships had the longest average time to degrees. The data also show that earning a master's degree lengthened the time to Ph.D. In chemistry, for instance, the average time to earn a degree for those who didn't receive a master's degree was six years, while those who did earn a master's took an average of 8.5 years.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Number of science and engineering doctoral degrees keeps climbing
Starting Salaries: Employment Status
Doctoral Scientist Unemployment Rises

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE