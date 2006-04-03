Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Self-catalytic activity found in genomic DNA

April 3, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 14
Catalytic activity has beenfound for the first time in a natural DNA sequence. The self-catalytic activity shows "that DNA is not merely the inert information tape for storing hereditary information, as has been thought for half a century, but that it also has the intrinsic capacity to modify itself," says Jacques R. Fresco of Princeton University, who made the discovery with coworkers Olga A. Amosova and Richard Coulter (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2006, 103, 4392). Sidney Altman of Yale University and Thomas R. Cech of Howard Hughes Medical Institute discovered catalytic RNA, work for which they shared the 1989 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. And catalytic activity has been identified in synthetic DNA, such as in DNA oligomers created in in vitro evolution experiments. Now, the Princeton group has discovered self-catalyzed guanine-depurinating activity in short natural DNA sequences as well. These sequences are widely distributed in human and other genomes, suggesting that self-catalyzed depurination of guanine may play a key biological role.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cancer target binds RNA and its mirror image
RNA Can Adopt Cubelike Fold
New Class Of Ribozymes Found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

