Clariant buys companies in polysilazanes

Clariant has acquired KiON Corp., a Huntington Valley, Pa.-based firm that Clariant says is the world's only cost-competitive supplier of polysilazane resins and composites. Additionally, to expand polysilazane capacity, Clariant has purchased Chemtreat Composites India. Polysilazanes are used in protective coatings and to make silicon carbide and silicon nitride ceramics, used in fibers and matrices for ceramic composites. Clariant says the acquisitions complement the product portfolio it established by working with the ceramic polymers company Starfire Systems.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter