Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Analyzing Protein Interactions

Technique probes inhibitor-enzyme interactions comprehensively

by Stu Borman
May 22, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Closely related enzymes often serve different cellular functions, but sorting out their distinct roles and the selectivity of their interactions with druglike compounds remains challenging. A new technique could accelerate basic research and drug discovery by probing sets of compound-protein interactions all at once, rather than in a tedious one-by-one manner.

Professor of cellular and molecular pharmacology Kevan M. Shokat and assistant professor of neurology William A. Weiss of the University of California, San Francisco, and coworkers devised the approach and used it on phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3-Ks) to elucidate insulin signaling and identify a promising brain-tumor inhibitor (Cell 2006, 125, 733 and Cancer Cell 2006, 9, 341).

The work "is remarkable in that it takes a fully fledged chemical genomics approach to the pharmacological targeting" of an enzyme family, comments Giulio Superti-Furga, director of the Center of Molecular Medicine at the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Vienna, on the Faculty of 1000 scientific review website. "The experimental cycle goes from the identification of new chemical entities that target the PI3-K family, to the structural basis for specificity among family members, to the use of selective compounds to assess biological function." The work "sets new standards in the use of chemistry to probe function of classes of targets, is a far cry from the majority of rather anecdotal findings on the subject, and exemplifies the power of an integrated interdisciplinary approach to compound selectivity."

Shokat, Weiss, and coworkers screened 55 kinases, including the entire PI3-K family, with a panel of 11 potent inhibitors and mapped the biochemical selectivities of each inhibitor for each target. They obtained crystal structures of representative inhibitor-enzyme combinations to understand the structure-activity relationships involved. They then carried out live cell and animal studies to determine the effects of specific interactions on insulin signaling and brain-tumor growth.

The insulin study revealed that PI3-K p110α is the primary control point for insulin signaling in cells, casting doubt on earlier findings. And the tumor study revealed that a compound called PI-103 blocks brain-tumor cell proliferation by interacting with two PI3-Ks: p110α and mTOR.

The new approach avoids the need "to piece together such insights from dozens of disparate papers that trickle out over years," says Shokat group postdoc Zachary A. Knight.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Target acquired for previously undruggable transcription factor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phosphorylation at different sites of cancer-related enzyme leads to different shape changes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Layout, Workings Of Drug Target Found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE