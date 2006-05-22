Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Antibiotic Halts Lipid Synthesis

Small-molecule natural product is a potent antibiotic with a novel target

by Celia Henry Arnaud
May 22, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

TeamWork
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Merck Photo
Singh (from left), Soisson, and Wang led the team that discovered platensimycin.
Credit: Merck Photo
Singh (from left), Soisson, and Wang led the team that discovered platensimycin.

A new antibiotic that targets an enzyme in the fatty acid synthesis pathway in bacteria could become a weapon against antibiotic resistance, according to a report from a team of researchers at Merck (Nature 2006, 441, 358). The scientists declined to reveal Merck's current plans for the compound, but they say it remains the subject of intense investigation.

"This target is not totally new, but this compound is exceptionally promising," says Robert E. W. Hancock, a microbiologist at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver. "We desperately need novel drugs to counteract the alarming increase in resistance."

The Merck team, which was led by biologist Jun Wang, structural biologist Stephen M. Soisson, and natural products chemist Sheo B. Singh, found the new molecule, called platensimycin, by fishing it out of a library of 250,000 natural product extracts. The molecule is produced by Streptomyces platensis, a bacterium isolated from a South African soil sample.

Platensimycin inhibits an enzyme in fatty acid synthesis called FabF, one of two enzymes that catalyze the addition of two-carbon units to the growing fatty acid chain. "FabF is one of the critical enzymes in the pathway," Soisson says. "It's essential and it's present in all bacteria that we know of." Other natural products are known to affect this enzyme, but none is used therapeutically.

In The Pocket
[+]Enlarge
This structure shows how platensimycin (yellow) binds to FabF.
This structure shows how platensimycin (yellow) binds to FabF.

Finding new targets is particularly important for addressing antibiotic resistance, Wang says. "Working on existing targets, you can improve efficacy, but most likely you cannot overcome target resistance. A novel target will help with this," he says.

The researchers custom-designed a screening assay to search for a FabF inhibitor in the extracts. They engineered a strain of Staphylococcus aureus to produce antisense RNA that gives them tight control of the amount of FabF produced. "By doing that, you make the cell more sensitive to the presence of an antimicrobial that targets that specific gene product," Soisson says. "You increase your sensitivity for detecting things in natural product extracts that may be present in extremely low concentrations." In addition, because the screen is target-based, "you get a preliminary hint at mechanism," he says.

Structural studies were challenging because platensimycin inhibits a short-lived acylated enzyme intermediate in which a structural change allows the antibiotic to block the active site. The transience of the target's conformation was "a big surprise," Soisson says. The researchers obtained crystal structures by making mutant proteins that mimic the acylated enzyme intermediate.

In mice, platensimycin eliminates S. aureus infection. In addition, the antibiotic is effective in cell-based assays against a number of gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant S. aureus and vancomycin-resistant enterococci. Because the drug is rapidly cleared from the body, it requires continuous intravenous delivery.

Christopher T. Walsh, a biochemist at Harvard Medical School who studies antibiotic mechanisms, says, "It remains to be seen if simplified versions of this natural product will be optimized leads, but this natural product should make the fatty acid synthesis pathway a higher priority" as an antibiotic target.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New antibacterial structures feature rare amino acid﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shape-Shifting Antibiotic Resistance
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Soil bacteria expand antibiotic arsenal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE