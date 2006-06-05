Enzyme Redesigned Computationally

[+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Justin Ashworth

A novel computational approach used to redesign an enzyme's selectivity for its DNA target could have important genomics and therapeutic uses if it proves applicable to a wide range of proteins and sequences.

The approach was developed by grad student Justin Ashworth and biochemistry professor David Baker of the University of Washington, Seattle, and coworkers (Nature 2006, 441, 656). They used Rosetta, a molecular modeling program developed earlier by Baker's group, to calculate how to change the DNA-cleavage specificity of a homing endonuclease, an enzyme that cuts phosphodiester bonds.

When the Rosetta-predicted modifications were made, the enzyme cleaved a new DNA sequence, which the researchers had selected because it "looked like it was going to be 'designable,' " Baker says. However, "the method should be generalizable to any protein-DNA interface redesign problem," the researchers note. "Our long-term goal [is] designing novel proteins able to recognize and cleave any desired DNA site with high specificity for targeted genomics applications."

"The approach the authors take is exciting," but until they prove that their method can be extended to more demanding redesign targets, "the general utility remains to be determined," says assistant professor of biochemistry Matthew H. Porteus of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. They also don't show that the redesigned enzyme can cut genomic DNA and that it fails to cut other off-target sequences. However, "the ability to redesign using computational approaches is novel and with further development might end up being the long-sought-after method to broadly reprogram such enzymes to a wide variety of sites."

"This is a tour de force in protein design," says biochemistry professor Dana Carroll of the University of Utah. "Zinc-finger nucleases still have multiple advantages over homing endonucleases as DNA-targeting agents, including ease of design and range of accessible target sequences." But if computational methods "allow essentially arbitrary changes in specificity without relaxation in selectivity, endonucleases could pull even or possibly ahead as candidates for targeted gene therapy."