Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Graphene-based nanocomposites

July 24, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Single layers of graphite, known as graphene sheets, have been predicted to have excellent electrical, mechanical, thermal, and other properties, so dispersing these sheets in a polymer matrix could lead to exceptional electrically conductive composites. The problem is that the sheets tend to stick together, yielding clumpy materials. Now, a team at Northwestern University led by physical chemist Rodney S. Ruoff has solved that problem. The researchers first convert graphite into graphite oxide, which is then derivatized with phenyl isocyanate. This treatment allows the material to be separated into single sheets that can readily be dispersed in solutions of commercial polymers in polar organic solvents. A final reduction step yields a composite with excellent structural and electrical characteristics, according to the team (Nature 2006, 442, 282). A polystyrene-graphene composite they produced that contains only 1% graphene by volume offers a conductivity sufficient for many electrical applications, they report. These graphene composites aren't yet as electrically conductive as carbon nanotube materials, but they could be much less costly, comments Nicholas A. Kotov of the University of Michigan.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists synthesize large borophene crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene’s Insolubility Drives Materials Synthesis
Organic Layer Smooths Dielectric Films

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE