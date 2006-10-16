Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Cyclodextrins Could Enhance Paint

Sugar-based molecule to help walls stay clean and pleasant smelling

by Marc S. Reisch
October 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

INSIDE SCOOP
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wacker Specialties
Cyclodextrin molecules can host a variety of active ingredients.
Credit: Wacker Specialties
Cyclodextrin molecules can host a variety of active ingredients.

COVER STORY

Cyclodextrins Could Enhance Paint

Ring-shaped sugar-based molecules that resemble short ice cream cones may soon enable paint makers to add a pleasant fragrance to wall paints. Such a fragrance could last three or more years after the paint has dried on the wall. Marlies Regiert, business and sales development manager at Wacker Specialties, says her company has already patented the use of the sugar-based cyclodextrin molecules to deliver fragrance incorporated into paint. And once the fragrance is gone, these same molecules would still be at work on the wall absorbing unpleasant odors for years to come.

Because of their unique cone shape, cyclodextrins can host guest molecules much like a cone holds a scoop of ice cream, Regiert says. Manufactured under anhydrous conditions, cyclodextrins release their active ingredients in the presence of moisture. As hydrophobic molecules, cyclodextrins can host oils and the fragrances in perfume.

Other firms have already taken advantage of the fragrance-yielding ability of cyclodextrins. About seven years ago, consumer products maker Procter & Gamble introduced a cyclodextrin-containing fabric spray called Febreze. When sprayed on a fabric, some of the cyclodextrins in the product release a pleasant fragrance. Other unfilled cyclodextrins in Febreze go to work absorbing odors (C&EN, March 1, 1999, page 25).

The consumer products giant has a number of patents protecting its use of cyclodextrins in laundry and fabric care. But Regiert says Wacker, which manufactures cyclodextrins, has patented other potential applications for the versatile molecules that it hopes to share with customers.

For instance, cyclodextrins could incorporate mildewcides, so that bathroom paints containing them would slowly release their active ingredients to keep painted surfaces mildew free. Cyclodextrins incorporating mosquito and insect repellants could keep rooms free of pests. Other cyclodextrins infused with tea tree oil might provide fragrance as well as antifungal and antibacterial properties, Regiert says.

Some home improvement uses are already a reality, Regiert says. The German adhesives maker Tesa incorporates cyclodextrins in wallpaper paste to provide a "fresh scent." Regiert expects other similar uses to come.

[Top of Page]

MORE ON THIS STORY

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Givaudan and IFF again go for natural ingredients
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
P&G to debut biobased version of Tide
Stepan Will Supply Detergents Firm Sun

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE