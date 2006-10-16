Mentors Wanted For Chemistry Olympiad

High school and college teachers are invited to apply to be mentors with the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program. Duties during the three-year term include helping to conduct the national study camp for high school students held at the Air Force Academy in Colorado during mid-June 2008, 2009, and 2010. Generally, in their second and third year, mentors accompany four U.S. student competitors to the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO). During the competition, the mentors will serve as members of the IChO jury. The 2009 and 2010 IChO events are scheduled to be held in England and Japan, respectively. ACS sponsors the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program.
Most students at the study camp have completed Advanced Placement Chemistry or the equivalent; therefore, instruction at the camp is well beyond the level of high school general chemistry courses. The curriculum also includes considerable laboratory work.
Successful applicants are expected to have a background in one or more of the areas of organic, inorganic, analytical, physical, or biochemistry; classroom experience; and involvement with students in special projects or activities. Applicants must be prepared to make a three-year time commitment as outlined above. ACS pays all expenses and an honorarium.
An application form can be obtained at chemistry.org/education/olympiad.html or by writing to Margaret Thatcher, Senior Program Associate, U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program, American Chemical Society, 1155-16th St., N.W., Washington, DC 20036; phone (202) 872-6328.
The deadline for completed applications is Jan. 29, 2007. Applicants must also arrange to have three letters of reference forwarded to Cecilia Hernandez by Feb. 7, 2007, at the above address. For more information, call Hernandez at (202) 872-6169.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter