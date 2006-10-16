National Chemistry Week 2006

During this year's National Chemistry Week (NCW), which will be held on Oct. 22-28, American Chemical Society President E. Ann Nalley will rendezvous with local sections in Virginia and North Carolina and attend a regional meeting in Illinois. President-Elect Catherine Hunt will attend programs in Ohio.
Past-President Bill Carroll, in the final year of his presidential succession, will visit 10 midwestern cities in eight days. Carroll and ACS staff will start the "Extreme Farewell Tour" in St. Louis on Oct. 21 and end at the Minnesota Local Section's 100th anniversary celebration on Oct. 28. As during last year's "Extreme Tour" of 15 cities in 10 days, Carroll will chronicle his journey via blog at chemistryweek.org.
NCW, the society's largest annual outreach event, unites nearly every ACS local section with businesses, schools, and individuals in communicating the importance of chemistry to everyday life. More than 10,000 volunteers are expected to participate in educational activities at venues ranging from elementary schools to shopping malls. This year's theme is "Your Home: It's All Built on Chemistry."
Students in grades K-12 can participate in a poster contest. Student affiliate chapters are challenged in Chemvention to develop or improve a "green" home-building material.
