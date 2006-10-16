Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

National Chemistry Week 2006

ACS's largest annual event, this year focused on chemistry and the home, begins on Oct. 22

by Rachel Petkewich
October 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

During this year's National Chemistry Week (NCW), which will be held on Oct. 22-28, American Chemical Society President E. Ann Nalley will rendezvous with local sections in Virginia and North Carolina and attend a regional meeting in Illinois. President-Elect Catherine Hunt will attend programs in Ohio.

Past-President Bill Carroll, in the final year of his presidential succession, will visit 10 midwestern cities in eight days. Carroll and ACS staff will start the "Extreme Farewell Tour" in St. Louis on Oct. 21 and end at the Minnesota Local Section's 100th anniversary celebration on Oct. 28. As during last year's "Extreme Tour" of 15 cities in 10 days, Carroll will chronicle his journey via blog at chemistryweek.org.

NCW, the society's largest annual outreach event, unites nearly every ACS local section with businesses, schools, and individuals in communicating the importance of chemistry to everyday life. More than 10,000 volunteers are expected to participate in educational activities at venues ranging from elementary schools to shopping malls. This year's theme is "Your Home: It's All Built on Chemistry."

Students in grades K-12 can participate in a poster contest. Student affiliate chapters are challenged in Chemvention to develop or improve a "green" home-building material.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ChemLuminary Awards celebrate ACS’s volunteers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Highlights from National Chemistry Week 2021
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
NCW Illustrated Poem Contest Winners

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE