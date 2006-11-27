Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Reagent Nabs Enzyme Protein Substrates

November 27, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A reagent and a method used to identify the protein substrates of enzymes that install acetyl groups on proteins will make it easier for scientists to study how the acetyl chemical tags help orchestrate complex biological processes (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2006, 128, 15356). Mounting evidence suggests that acetyltransferase enzymes, including those that modify the histone proteins that package human genetic material, add acetyl groups to far more protein substrates than once imagined, notes John S. Blanchard of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, N.Y. His team's method can be used to reveal all substrates of a given acetyltransferase. The researchers start with a chlorinated version of the enzymes' normal acetyl group source, acetyl-coenzyme A. When this reagent and the acetyltransferase are added to cell extracts, the enzyme transfers a chloroacetyl group (green) to each of its protein substrates (red) to give the protein product shown. The chloroacetyl group serves as a reactive handle for substrate identification; addition of a cysteamine-derivatized rhodamine dye (blue) yields fluorescently labeled protein upon chloride elimination.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New system cuts RNA using only small molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New system cuts RNA using only small molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
On-Off Light Switch For Enzymes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE