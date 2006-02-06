Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Bacterial cell-wall synthesis probed

February 6, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Teichoic acids found in the cell walls of gram-positive bacteria have been shown to be essential for survival or virulence (host infectivity) of the bacteria. But no antibiotics have been directed against TagA and TagB, the enzymes that had been predicted to catalyze biosynthesis of the acids, in part because the enzymes' role has been uncertain. Suzanne Walker and her coworkers at Harvard Medical School have now synthesized the first modified substrates (one shown) of TagA and TagB, which do appear to catalyze the initial steps in teichoic acid biosynthesis, and they are using the substrates to study key steps in the biosynthesis (ACS Chem. Biol., published online Jan. 24, dx.doi.org/10.1021/cb0500041). The work helps verify that TagA and TagB play an essential role as survival or virulence factors, and it "lays the foundation for detailed mechanistic and structural studies," Walker and coworkers note. In addition, the work should facilitate consideration of TagA and TagB as potential targets for a new type of antibiotic.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme’s Elusive Proton Donor Found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme Shuffles Its Tail For Catalysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shape-Shifting Antibiotic Resistance

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE