Flatworm Attack

It didn't take long for lab technician Raphael Ritson-Williams to realize that the pancake-shaped flatworm he had collected during a biodiversity study in the coral reefs around the Pacific Island of Guam was, at least to some of its ecosystem mates, a deadly menace.

"I had the flatworm and a cowry in the same jar," Ritson-Williams says, referring to a pretty-shelled marine gastropod. Next thing he knew, the cowry was gone. Its shell remained, but the penny-sized inhabitant was visible within the bulging digestive system of the see-through, cookie-sized flatworm, a previously undescribed species.

"The cowry has an inner chamber that it coils around," making it hard to pull it out of its shell, notes Ritson-Williams, who works with Valerie J. Paul at the Smithsonian Marine Station at Fort Pierce in Florida. The scientists figured the killer flatworm used a chemical agent to extract the cowry. Trolling the literature for clues, the scientists found a 1987 paper by Japanese researchers who reported finding tetrodotoxin, a powerful neurotoxin first isolated from pufferfish, in another flatworm species.

Softly Lethal [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Raphael Ritson-Williams

It was a vexing lead. Tetrodotoxin occurs in many marine and terrestrial creatures, but no one presumed the agent had an offensive function. "The prevailing, simplified view is that it is a defensive chemical," says William Fenical, professor of oceanography at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in San Diego. "Here we have a system with flatworms in which there is evidence that, in this case, tetrodotoxin is used as an offensive weapon."

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime