Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Made-To-Order Histones

Method for installing methyl marks will shed light on DNA packaging

by Amanda Yarnell
March 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Simple Route
[+]Enlarge
Alkylating agent converts histone cysteine residue (top) into a trimethyl lysine analog (bottom).
Alkylating agent converts histone cysteine residue (top) into a trimethyl lysine analog (bottom).

A new method to chemically synthesize methylated histone proteins will help biochemists figure out how these methyl marks control access to genomic DNA.

Eukaryotic cells must jam their nearly 6 meters of genomic DNA into a nucleus measuring just a few micrometers across. To do so, they wrap their DNA around scaffolding proteins known as histones, which are then further compacted into a higher order structure known as chromatin. But biological machinery such as that responsible for transcribing DNA into RNA must somehow gain access to the packaged DNA. To control such access, cells stud histones' lysine side chains with constellations of methyl, dimethyl, and trimethyl marks.

Biologists have struggled to decode the subtle biological directives indicated by different patterns and degrees of lysine methylation on histones. One powerful way to tease out the individual meanings of these marks would be to install methyl groups at will and observe their effects. Toward this end, Kevan M. Shokat and Matthew D. Simon of the University of California, Berkeley, and UC San Francisco, respectively, and coworkers have devised a way to make custom-methylated histones (Cell 2007, 128, 1003).

The route takes a cue from the aminoethylation reaction traditionally used to convert cysteine residues into lysines. The researchers first designed a histone protein containing a single cysteine at the desired site of modification. They then treated the protein with an N-methylated 2-haloethylamine to convert the cysteine into the corresponding N-methylated aminoethylcysteine. Such elaborated cysteine residues behave similarly to their natural methyl lysine counterparts in functional assays, Shokat says.

"This scheme provides a simple and affordable route to large quantities of specifically methylated histones," Shokat says. Such histones will be useful for probing the complex biology of chromatin, he adds.

By opening up an easy route to histones in which the site and degree of methylation can be specified, the new method is poised to "revolutionize the chromatin field," comments chromatin researcher Craig L. Peterson of the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

The method is easier to use and more flexible than semisynthetic routes to methylated histones and thus more likely to be adopted by molecular biologists, notes Duke University chemist Dewey McCafferty. "We are hoping to use the method ourselves," Peterson notes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting repetitive sequences for gene editing
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New system cuts RNA using only small molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New system cuts RNA using only small molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE