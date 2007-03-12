Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Treatment For Alcohol Abuse

Experimental drug curbs excessive alcohol use in rats

by Sophie L. Rovner
March 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A new compound synthesized by Eli Lilly & Co. showed such promise in animal tests that "it should be developed for clinical use in alcoholism," according to neuroscientist Markus Heilig, clinical director at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse & Alcoholism (NIAAA). "We're thrilled, because this has been a dream for over a decade for many of us," says Heilig, who led the team that evaluated the compound's effect in rats (J. Neurosci. 2007, 27, 2718).

Heilig found out about the compound, dubbed MTIP, when NIAAA set up a collaboration with Lilly to develop pharmacotherapies for alcoholism. Heilig's team now has tested MTIP in rats that were genetically predisposed to develop alcoholism and in rats that had been trained to be alcohol-dependent. MTIP curbed alcohol abuse in both models, "suggesting that it may be effective in treating a broad range of alcoholics," says Glenn R. Valdez of Grand Valley State University, in Allendale, Mich.

The compound inhibits binding of corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF) to the CRF1 receptor. CRF has long been established as a major regulator of stress in the body and has been linked to various psychiatric conditions, including alcoholism, Valdez explains. "Development of a CRF1 receptor antagonist has been a major goal of many pharmaceutical companies," adds Valdez, who studies the role of CRF in alcoholism. But it's been challenging to create a small-molecule antagonist that can be taken orally and enter the central nervous system, where it can reach the CRF1 receptors. The new drug, which is able to cross into the CNS, "seems to show a lot of promise," he says.

Most previous CRF1 blockers accumulate in the liver, potentially causing toxicity, Heilig says. But MTIP is markedly improved in this regard. "That's a major breakthrough in the chemistry," he notes.

Philip A. Hipskind and his team of Lilly chemists discovered MTIP when they synthesized several compounds designed to block CRF1 activity without being toxic or having other undesirable properties. Donald R. Gehlert and other Lilly colleagues then worked out the compounds' in vitro pharmacology and found that the pyridazine MTIP displayed a promising profile.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ketamine metabolite could inspire fast-acting antidepressants
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cough Suppressant Tames Type 2 Diabetes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diabetes-Related Enzyme Modulates Insulin, Amylin, And Glucagon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE