ISMAR Prize Goes to Seiji Ogawa

Seiji Ogawa, director of the Ogawa Laboratories for Brain Function Research at the Hamano Life Science Research Foundation, in Tokyo, is the winner of the 2007 ISMAR Prize, given by the International Society of Magnetic Resonance. Ogawa will receive the $5,000 award during the 16th ISMAR Meeting, which will be held in Kenting, Taiwan, in October.
Ogawa has made seminal contributions to nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). His 1990 discovery of the blood-oxygen-level-dependent (BOLD) contrast method revolutionized medical imaging as both a research and a clinical tool. He used the magnetic susceptibility difference between oxyhemoglobin and deoxyhemoglobin in the blood to demonstrate contrast in NMR signals from the brain as the blood feeds active neurons.
Functional MRI (fMRI) using BOLD is now the principal technique for mapping the visual, auditory, and sensory regions for research in neurobiology and psychology.
Ogawa's other awards include the Gold Medal of the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (1995), the Biological Physics Prize of the American Physical Society (1996), the Gairdner Award (2003), and the Japan Prize (2003).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter