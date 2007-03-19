Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

ISMAR Prize Goes to Seiji Ogawa

March 19, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Seiji Ogawa, director of the Ogawa Laboratories for Brain Function Research at the Hamano Life Science Research Foundation, in Tokyo, is the winner of the 2007 ISMAR Prize, given by the International Society of Magnetic Resonance. Ogawa will receive the $5,000 award during the 16th ISMAR Meeting, which will be held in Kenting, Taiwan, in October.

Ogawa has made seminal contributions to nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR). His 1990 discovery of the blood-oxygen-level-dependent (BOLD) contrast method revolutionized medical imaging as both a research and a clinical tool. He used the magnetic susceptibility difference between oxyhemoglobin and deoxyhemoglobin in the blood to demonstrate contrast in NMR signals from the brain as the blood feeds active neurons.

Functional MRI (fMRI) using BOLD is now the principal technique for mapping the visual, auditory, and sensory regions for research in neurobiology and psychology.

Ogawa's other awards include the Gold Medal of the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (1995), the Biological Physics Prize of the American Physical Society (1996), the Gairdner Award (2003), and the Japan Prize (2003).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Schoellkopf Medal to Jochen Autschbach
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Welch Award to Adriaan Bax
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences to Michele Parrinello

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE