Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

HHS buys new smallpox vaccine

June 11, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The Department of Health & Human Services has awarded a $500 million contract to Bavarian Nordic A/S of Copenhagen to manufacture 20 million doses of modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) smallpox vaccine for delivery to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). This next-generation vaccine can be given to an estimated 10 million people with compromised immune systems in the event of a smallpox outbreak. The currently stockpiled vaccine was produced using vaccinia virus, a kissing cousin of the smallpox virus. Vaccinia is a live replicating virus that can cause side effects and cannot be administered to people with weakened immune systems such as those on chemotherapy or with HIV/AIDS. MVA, in contrast, is a highly attenuated, or weakened, form of vaccinia virus that cannot replicate in humans and is designed to be administered in two doses. The vaccine underwent Phase I clinical trials at NIH in 2003 and was found to be safe in humans. Several Phase II clinical trials are under way to further assess the safety of the vaccine and to begin to assess its efficacy in normal and immune-compromised individuals. The strategic stockpile came into existence under the Project Bioshield Act of 2004. It is the national repository for medicine and medical supplies that would be needed in a public health emergency or a bioterror attack.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE