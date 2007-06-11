Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Mousing out pathogens

June 11, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

By making a tiny tweak to the human food-borne pathogen that causes listeriosis, German scientists have created a strain that can infect mice (Cell 2007, 129, 891). Andreas Lengeling and Wolf-Dieter Schubert of the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research, in Braunschweig, say that their rationally redesigned strain of Listeria monocytogenes will allow them to study the disease in an easy-to-handle lab animal. Guided by the structure of the curved L. monocytogenes invasion protein InlA bound to its human intestinal receptor (shown), the researchers mutated two key amino acids in InlA. The mutant InlA binds more tightly to the human receptor (gray) than the wild-type protein and also binds to the previously incompatible mouse version of the receptor. Upon ingestion, L. monocytogenes bearing the substitutions infect mice, providing a mouse model of the disease that the authors are using to study why pregnant women are more susceptible to listeriosis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Influenza At The Atomic Level
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lipid Cues Meningitis Bacteria’s Lethality
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peptide Disciplines Dishevelled Protein

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE