Success Is In CAS's DNA

I vividly remember my first day at CAS. It was the day I interviewed for my job. As I stepped into the lobby, I heard so many different languages being spoken—I felt like I was at the General Assembly of the United Nations. More than 50 languages are spoken here at CAS. We index journals, patents, and other chemical literature in different languages and continue to expand globally.
As a scientific information analyst in molecular biology and genetics, I'm particularly proud that we are the largest repository of publicly available biological sequence information anywhere! We've got genomes covered—from bacteria to humans—and we provide a wealth of information on biological processes relating to drugs, agriculture, food, biotechnology, energy, and other applications.
Every organization has its unique DNA, but CAS's genetic code for success lies in its culture of highly educated, hardworking, and quality-conscious scientists and information professionals pursuing a single mission to make ACS's vision possible. We provide access to chemical and related information that speeds and enables scientific discovery to improve peoples' lives.
Sometimes, you just have to laugh. Once in a while, we don't receive the biological sequences associated with a particular patent, and we have to contact the patent office to obtain them. On one occasion, instead of sending us the missing sequences, we received a photocopy of an actual CD that supposedly contained the sequences. We posted it on our bulletin board and had analysts chuckling all day.
Soares-Khilnani received a Ph.D. in microbiology from Ohio State University. She has been with CAS for almost six years.
