Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Boron compound stops fungal enzyme

June 25, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A newly identified antifungal agent works in an unusual way by inhibiting one of the aminoacyl-transfer RNA synthetases (AARSs), enzymes that catalyze the attachment of amino acids to their corresponding tRNA during protein translation. AN2690 (shown) is a member of the boron-containing class of compounds called benzoxaboroles. Scientists at Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Palo Alto, Calif., and collaborators show that AN2690 forms an adduct with tRNA in the leucyl-tRNA synthetase's editing site (Science 2007, 316, 1759). They find that the boron atom is key to the inhibition, both in terms of its identity and its location in the molecule. Experiments with a series of analogs revealed that changing boron to boronic acid or replacing it with carbon stops the inhibitor from working. Leucyl-tRNA synthetase is an example of an AARS with separate synthetic and proofreading active sites. The authors suggest that other oxaboroles could be used to inhibit similar AARSs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Targeting RNA’s tertiary structure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cancer target binds RNA and its mirror image
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme’s Elusive Proton Donor Found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE