Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Calcium Under Surveillance

Sensor tracks ion in both space and time in a cell

by Sarah Everts
June 25, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Tracker
[+]Enlarge
When the calcium-binding portion of CaGF (blue) binds calcium, it causes the probe's fluorescein (green) to fluoresce more brightly. Tagging the sensor to a protein is achieved by arsenic atoms, which bind to cysteine residues (red).
When the calcium-binding portion of CaGF (blue) binds calcium, it causes the probe's fluorescein (green) to fluoresce more brightly. Tagging the sensor to a protein is achieved by arsenic atoms, which bind to cysteine residues (red).

CALCIUM IONS' speedy entry into biological cells keeps the heart pumping, neurons firing, and even facilitates fertilization. Now, researchers have developed a small-molecule sensor that can track the location and dynamics of this essential ion in a cell (Nat. Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.2007.4).

Oded Tour, Stephen R. Adams, and other colleagues in biochemist Roger Y. Tsien's laboratory at the University of California, San Diego, developed the sensor, which they call CaGF or Calcium Green FlAsH (fluorescein arsenical hairpin binder).

CaGF is made of three parts: a phenyliminodiacetate head that binds Ca2+, a fluorescein moiety that shines a more intense green when Ca2+ is bound, and two arsenic atoms that target the sensor to four sequential cysteine residues located on a protein of interest.

The concentration of calcium within a cell is not uniform. To better understand this variability, the researchers choose a location in the cell from which to monitor calcium concentrations. Then they seek a protein in that region and genetically install the four cysteines that promote binding of the CaGF sensor to the protein.

To demonstrate the method, the team attached the sensor to calcium-ion channels in a model cell and observed the change in calcium concentration as the channels opened. But CaGF could also be used to study calcium flux within neurons, Tsien says. For example, CaGF could be used to study the process by which vesicles containing neurotransmitters bud off from a neuron as a result of a local increase in calcium concentration in a distant part of the neuron. The sensor could also be used to study how calcium fluxes in some neurons lead to the establishment of memory, Adams adds.

"Measuring local calcium signals with favorable spatial resolution and high fidelity has long been a dream" for researchers in the calcium cell-signaling field, comments neurobiologist George J. Augustine at Duke University. "People will be lining up to give this a try."

Keeping both spatial and temporal tabs on calcium turns out to be tough, Tour says. Other calcium sensors respond to changes in calcium concentration too slowly. Slow response makes it difficult to monitor, as CaGF can, submillisecond changes in calcium concentration as the ion rushes into biological cells through ion channels and is subsequently buffered.

CaGF's low affinity for Ca2+, rapid kinetics, and high selectivity for Ca2+ over Mg2+ are essential for measuring the local, large, and transient Ca2+ concentrations believed to occur at the cytoplasmic mouth of open calcium channels, comments Mordecai P. Blaustein, a physiologist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Still, several improvements can be made to CaGF, one of which is to boost the signal-to-noise ratio by decreasing nonspecific binding of the probe to other proteins.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Calcium transport enzyme rocks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Propofol Derivative May Pave The Way For Improved Anesthetics
Kinase’s Oscillatory Behavior Controls Cell Signaling

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE